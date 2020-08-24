UrduPoint.com
28 Passengers Injured In Bus-trailer Collision

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:57 PM

As many as 28 passengers sustained injuries in a collision between passenger bus and trailer near Jalalpur Pirwala interchange on Monday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 28 passengers sustained injuries in a collision between passenger bus and trailer near Jalalpur Pirwala interchange on Monday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Karachi from Rawalpindi when it collided with a trailer due to over speeding.

Resultantly, 28 passengers sustained injuries out of which two were reported in critical condition.

Rescue 1122 provided medical treatment to the injured and referred them to Nishtar Hospital Multan for treatment of critically injured people.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

