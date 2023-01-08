28 people shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration shifted 28 people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 24 hours.

Giving details, a spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that 19 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars,five from Satiana Road and four persons were picked from ABC Road andshifted them to shelter home of the City Terminal.