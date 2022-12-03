UrduPoint.com

28 People Shifted To Shelter Home

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 28 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that 18 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, eight from Jhang Road and two were from ABC Road and shifted to shelter home at the City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at shelter home but also served dinner, he added.

