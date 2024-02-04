28 Personnel Injured In Collision Between Truck And Police Bus In Buner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) At least 28 policemen were injured in a collision occurred between a truck and a police bus in Baba Ji Kandao area of district Buner, said Rescue 1122 on Sunday.
Upon receiving the distress call, Rescue 1122 swiftly dispatched ambulances along with medical teams to the accident site.
Due to the high number of casualties, six additional ambulances from Rescue 1122 were mobilized to the scene.
The initial reports from Buner suggest that the injured victims have been promptly provided with medical assistance on-site by Rescue 1122.
All injured individuals were then transferred to District Headquarters Hospital in Dagar for further treatment. Among the severely wounded, six were transferred to District Central Hospital in Swat, and one casualty was taken to MMC Hospital in Mardan for specialized care.
APP/ash
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AFC visits various markets to review the prices and stocks4 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan always supports Kashmiris’ right to self-determination’4 minutes ago
-
DC directs crackdown on alms seekers in capital5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan will continue support of Kashmiri brethren for right of self-determination: Domki5 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Wah5 minutes ago
-
CS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Police visit Kohat district5 minutes ago
-
Workers of PTI, PPP, PML-N, JI, joining convey of candidate Talha Mahmood for NA 1 Chitral15 minutes ago
-
Voters of Larkana to exercise right of two of NA, four PS seats on polling day24 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur directs to ensure peaceful conduct of general elections 202425 minutes ago
-
Election activities in NA- 200, PS-24 gain momentum25 minutes ago
-
All set to observe Kashmir day across northern Sindh54 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs to clear snow in Galyat, Thandyani during elections54 minutes ago