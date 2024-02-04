28 personnel injured in collision between truck and police bus in Buner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) At least 28 policemen were injured in a collision occurred between a truck and a police bus in Baba Ji Kandao area of district Buner, said Rescue 1122 on Sunday.

Upon receiving the distress call, Rescue 1122 swiftly dispatched ambulances along with medical teams to the accident site.

Due to the high number of casualties, six additional ambulances from Rescue 1122 were mobilized to the scene.

The initial reports from Buner suggest that the injured victims have been promptly provided with medical assistance on-site by Rescue 1122.

All injured individuals were then transferred to District Headquarters Hospital in Dagar for further treatment. Among the severely wounded, six were transferred to District Central Hospital in Swat, and one casualty was taken to MMC Hospital in Mardan for specialized care.

APP/ash