28 Persons Injured As Passenger Bus Flips At Murree Expressway

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 09:40 AM

28 persons injured as passenger bus flips at Murree expressway

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :At least twenty-eight persons including women and children got injured when a passenger bus overturned in Rawalpindi Murree expressway Bastal Mor here Friday morning.

According to details, motorway police said a passenger bus travelling from Murree to Lahore overturned after its tyre burst, resulting in multiple passengers receiving serious wounds, a private news channel reported.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot after they were informed.

The injured passengers were shifted to the nearby hospital.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

