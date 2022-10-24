UrduPoint.com

28 Policy Holders Get Payments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Postal Life Insurance Corporation paid the pending dues of 28 people (policy holders) on the direction of Federal Ombudsman office here.

Advisor to Federal ombudsman,Sargodha Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Monday said that 28 policy holders submitted their complains to office that postal life insurance corporation was not paying their due payments of Rs 10million.

The ombudsman office took action against the company and directed to pay their dues at the earliest.

The insurance company paid the outstanding dues of holders.

Advisor said none was superior before law and Federal ombudsman department would continue such actions to maintain law and justice.

