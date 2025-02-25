28 Professional Beggars Held, 15 Cases Registered
Published February 25, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In a crackdown on professional beggars, police in District Central have registered 15 cases and arrested 28 individuals.
The action was taken on the directives of SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, according to a statement from the district's police spokesperson on Tuesday.
The arrests occurred at traffic signals, intersections, and footpaths, with the beggars being taken into custody at various police stations. Cases were registered in multiple areas, including Super Market, Rizvia Society, Gulberg, Joharabad, and North Nazimabad.
The arrested beggars have been handed over to the investigating authorities for further action.
