28 professional beggars transferred to rehabilitation center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The district administration has apprehended 28 professional beggars and shifted them to rehabilitation centers set up by the Social Welfare Department.

The district administration and the Department of Social Welfare are conducting operations against professional beggars in Peshawar.

By the directive of the Minister of Social Welfare, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar informed that administrative officers have apprehended 28 professional beggars in various areas of Peshawar and transferred them to rehabilitation centers of the Social Welfare Department.

These rehabilitation centers would provide ethical training to the beggars, and after training, they would be released on bail with the assurance that they would not engage in begging again.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, complaints were received that individuals from other districts, including men and women, including children, were begging in various areas of Peshawar.

The majority of these individuals are reportedly healthy and able-bodied, prompting actions against beggars.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that operations against professional beggars would continue.