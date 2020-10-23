28 profiteers held, fine imposed during price checking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates have raided and caught 28 illegal profiteers and imposed Rs 215,000 fine over profiteering during last 24 hours in the district.

The price control magistrates conducted price checking in last 24 hours to ensure availability of commodities at fixed rates.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed price control magistrates issued orders to arrest the shopkeepers over not displaying price lists.

It is pertinent to mention here that DC Aamer Khattak had issued show cause notices to 16 price control magistrates over poor performance yesterday.

