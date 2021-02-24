28 profiteers sent to jail across district in Feb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration launched crackdown against illegal profiteers and sent five profiteers to jail here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Abginay Khan raided at Makhdoom Rasheed area and sent five profiteers to jail over profiteering.

AC Sadar also imposed Rs 37,000 fine to illegal profiteers.

Similarly,AC Shujabad Muhammad Zubair paid visits to flour mills along with District food Controller Ahmad Javed and imposed Rs 70,000 fine to Yousuf flour mill and Rs 20,000 fine to Pakeeza flour mill.

The price control magistrates had sent 28 illegal profiteers to jail while Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed to profiteers during the current month so far.

They have also checked over 27,000 shops from which 1983 shopkeepers were found involved in profiteering.