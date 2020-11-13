UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Profiteers Sent To Jail, Rs One Mln Fine Imposed During November

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:19 PM

28 profiteers sent to jail, Rs one mln fine imposed during November

The district administration teams raided and imposed Rs one million fine on profiteers while sent 28 of them to jail during ongoing month of November so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration teams raided and imposed Rs one million fine on profiteers while sent 28 of them to jail during ongoing month of November so far.

It was told in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khttak here on Friday to review performance of price control magistrates.

The DC issued new instructions and asked price control magistrates to send their online location and pictorial proofs during visits to markets. He directed officials to launch crackdown against hoarders and no relaxation with shopkeepers over not displaying official price lists.

He also issued directions to ensure presence of staff deputed at sahulat bazaars.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue Muhammad Tayyib Khan giving briefing to DC said that price control magistrates checked 12900 shops across the district from which 941 shopkeepers found involved in profiteering in above said period.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Price November Market From Million

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer of CJ PHC offered, laid to rest in ..

2 minutes ago

Dominic Cummings: UK PM's top aide never far from ..

2 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

Civilian deaths in Ethiopia may be war crimes: UN

2 minutes ago

India's desperate attempts against Pakistan will n ..

2 minutes ago

Regional countries shows keen interest to become p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.