28 profiteers sent to jail, Rs one mln fine imposed during November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration teams raided and imposed Rs one million fine on profiteers while sent 28 of them to jail during ongoing month of November so far.

It was told in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khttak here on Friday to review performance of price control magistrates.

The DC issued new instructions and asked price control magistrates to send their online location and pictorial proofs during visits to markets. He directed officials to launch crackdown against hoarders and no relaxation with shopkeepers over not displaying official price lists.

He also issued directions to ensure presence of staff deputed at sahulat bazaars.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue Muhammad Tayyib Khan giving briefing to DC said that price control magistrates checked 12900 shops across the district from which 941 shopkeepers found involved in profiteering in above said period.