28 projects completed with cost of US$ 18.8b under framework of CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 28 projects have been completed with a cost of US$ 18.8 billion under the Framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including 12 projects in the Energy sector, 10 projects of Infrastructure development and 6 projects in the Socio-Economic Development sector.

In a written reply to the National Assembly, the minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry said that six projects in Punjab, seven in Sindh, two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six in Balochistan one in Gilgit Baltistan, one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and five in Islamabad were completed under the CPEC project.

Currently, nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have been agreed upon under CPEC, namely Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, Punjab, Rashakai SEZ, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh, Bostan SEZ, Mirpur SEZ, AJK, ICT Model City Islamabad, Industrial Park on Pakistan Still Mill Land Karachi, Mohmand Marbal City, ex-FATA and Maqpandass SEZ Gilgit.

Out of these nine SEZs, the Federal board of Investment in consultation with the Chinese side have prioritized the Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rashakai SEZ, Bostan SEZ, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone for fast-track development, he added.