UrduPoint.com

28 Projects Completed With Cost Of US$ 18.8b Under Framework Of CPEC

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 02:00 PM

28 projects completed with cost of US$ 18.8b under framework of CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 28 projects have been completed with a cost of US$ 18.8 billion under the Framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including 12 projects in the Energy sector, 10 projects of Infrastructure development and 6 projects in the Socio-Economic Development sector.

In a written reply to the National Assembly, the minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry said that six projects in Punjab, seven in Sindh, two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six in Balochistan one in Gilgit Baltistan, one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and five in Islamabad were completed under the CPEC project.

Currently, nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have been agreed upon under CPEC, namely Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, Punjab, Rashakai SEZ, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh, Bostan SEZ, Mirpur SEZ, AJK, ICT Model City Islamabad, Industrial Park on Pakistan Still Mill Land Karachi, Mohmand Marbal City, ex-FATA and Maqpandass SEZ Gilgit.

Out of these nine SEZs, the Federal board of Investment in consultation with the Chinese side have prioritized the Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rashakai SEZ, Bostan SEZ, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone for fast-track development, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Faisalabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahsan Iqbal Punjab China CPEC Gilgit Baltistan Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

2 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.