28 Quarantined Preachers Get Clearance After Negative Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:28 PM

At least 28 members of Tableeghi Jamaat who were quarantined at different mosques of district Matiari, Thursday went home after testing negative for coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :At least 28 members of Tableeghi Jamaat who were quarantined at different mosques of district Matiari, Thursday went home after testing negative for coronavirus.

The district administration had sent samples of all quarantined members of Tableeghi Jamaat to Indus Hospital Karachi for COVID-19 tests after receiving their negative reports they were allowed to go their homes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi informed that out of 28 members of Tableeghi Jamaat 10 each were quarantined at Jama Masjid Tajpur and Jama Masjid Bhit Shah while 8 other had been isolated at a mosque of Union Council Zair Pir.

He said after receiving their negative report, all members of Tableeghi Jamaat were issued clearance certificates and then sent to their homes.

He informed that they had spent 14 days at quarantine centers as per standard operating procedure and after completion of their period they were allowed to go home.

