28% reduction witnesses in COVID patients on oxygenized beds, ventilators: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar has said that number of COVID-19 patients on oxygen beds and ventilators witnessed 28 per cent decrease.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the minister said there were 2969 COVID patients on oxygen beds and 546 on ventilators on June 20. "By grace of Allah Almighty, now 1762 patients are on oxygen beds and 394 on ventilators thus registering 28 per cent decrease," he said.

He said it was possible owing to enforcing smart lockdown and following COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The Coronavirus pandemic could only be contained by collective efforts and adopting already devised SOPs, he added.

Asad Umar said in such circumstances, following the SOPs was only way forward for ensuring health protection and running business.

He warned they could also face USA, Brazil and India like worse situation if they didn't follow the SOPs.