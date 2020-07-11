UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28% Reduction Witnesses In COVID Patients On Oxygenized Beds, Ventilators: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 03:57 PM

28% reduction witnesses in COVID patients on oxygenized beds, ventilators: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar has said that number of COVID-19 patients on oxygen beds and ventilators witnessed 28 per cent decrease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar has said that number of COVID-19 patients on oxygen beds and ventilators witnessed 28 per cent decrease.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the minister said there were 2969 COVID patients on oxygen beds and 546 on ventilators on June 20. "By grace of Allah Almighty, now 1762 patients are on oxygen beds and 394 on ventilators thus registering 28 per cent decrease," he said.

He said it was possible owing to enforcing smart lockdown and following COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The Coronavirus pandemic could only be contained by collective efforts and adopting already devised SOPs, he added.

Asad Umar said in such circumstances, following the SOPs was only way forward for ensuring health protection and running business.

He warned they could also face USA, Brazil and India like worse situation if they didn't follow the SOPs.

Related Topics

India USA Asad Umar Business Brazil June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two killed, four hurt as roof of house caved in

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders enquiry of Ajmal Wazir's all ..

4 minutes ago

Minister calls for creating awareness about family ..

4 minutes ago

Police video case: JIC records statement of three ..

7 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Clusters Detected at US Military Base ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to return to Standard Oper ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.