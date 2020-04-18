UrduPoint.com
28 Released After Completing Quarantine Period

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:16 PM

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration here Saturday released 26 persons after completion isolation time period in different Quarantine Centers of Adezai.

The nineteen corona suspects were allowed to proceed to their respective areas after completion isolation time in University Public school and College.

Similarly nine persons of a Tableeghi Jamat who were quarantined in Aghosh Centre Gulabad were also given permission to return to their respective areas.

