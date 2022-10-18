UrduPoint.com

28 Reports Of Standing Committees Presented In National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 07:30 PM

28 reports of standing committees presented in National Assembly

The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed presentation of 28 reports of various standing committees after condoning delay in the tabling of these reports

The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed presentation of 28 reports of various standing committees after condoning delay in the tabling of these reports.

The House witnessed introduction of 23 reports of various committees which were related to legislative proposals including the International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022; the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article- 62); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article- 27); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article- 156); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (Article- 27); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article- 27); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article- 36); the Islamabad Bee-keeping and Honey board Bill, 2021; the West Pakistan Pure food (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Benazir Income Support Programme (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article-239); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article-63-A); the National Commission for Rights of Non-Muslims Bill, 2021; the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2021; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and two identical bills namely the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article- 59).

Similarly, reports of Standing Committee on Energy (Power and Petroleum Divisions) regarding supply of Gas in Gujjar Khan, a starred question and a calling attention notice were presented in the House.

Chairman Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication presented the report of the Committee on a starred question while another report of Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on an amendment in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007 was also presented.

