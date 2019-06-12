UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Shopkeepers Booked For Profiteering In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:07 PM

28 shopkeepers booked for profiteering in Peshawar

The district government during a drive against profiteering arrested 28 shopkeepers for charging excessive prices from customers here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The district government during a drive against profiteering arrested 28 shopkeepers for charging excessive prices from customers here Wednesday.

Taking action on directives issued by DC Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Town-1, Najeebullah Khan along with lady Assistant Commissioner inspected different shops at Dilazak Road.

During checking 16 shopkeepers were found selling expired items, charging excessive rates and doing business in unhygienic condition and arrested.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Town-4, Asif Iqbal arrested 12 profiteers from Kohat Road including vegetable and fruits vendors, tea sellers and owners of general stores.

The administration said stern action would be initiated against the arrested profiteers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Road Kohat Muhammad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

27 seconds ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

29 seconds ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

31 seconds ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

32 seconds ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

40 seconds ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.