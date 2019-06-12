28 shopkeepers booked for profiteering in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The district government during a drive against profiteering arrested 28 shopkeepers for charging excessive prices from customers here Wednesday.

Taking action on directives issued by DC Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Town-1, Najeebullah Khan along with lady Assistant Commissioner inspected different shops at Dilazak Road.

During checking 16 shopkeepers were found selling expired items, charging excessive rates and doing business in unhygienic condition and arrested.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Town-4, Asif Iqbal arrested 12 profiteers from Kohat Road including vegetable and fruits vendors, tea sellers and owners of general stores.

The administration said stern action would be initiated against the arrested profiteers.