28 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) In a decisive move against high street sellers, profiteers and hoarders, the district administration on Tuesday imposed substantial fines on 28 shopkeepers across the city for overcharging on essential commodities.

The crackdown targeted vendors selling food items, chicken, vegetables, meat, fruits, flour and sugar at prices exceeding the official rates, according to spokesman for Commissioner Karachi.

Specifically, 9 shopkeepers in the Korangi district were fined 55,000 rupees, while in the South District, 5 shopkeepers received challans and fines of 14,000 rupees. Additionally, 14 shopkeepers in the Kemari district were fined a total of 69,000 rupees.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput urged citizens to report any such violations by contacting Commissioner Control Room at 021- 99203443 or calling Rescue 1299, ensuring prompt redressal of complaints.

