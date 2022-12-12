UrduPoint.com

28 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 07:51 PM

28 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 62,000 fine on shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected 486 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 28 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned profiteers of imprisonment if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

