28 shopkeepers fined, four booked over profiteering in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed over Rs 34,000 fine on 28 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during the ongoing month.

This was disclosed in a meeting which was presided by Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi held here on Monday.

The magistrates checked 941 shops during raids at 36 markets of the district. During checking of rate lists, 28 shopkeepers were found involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates have also got registered FIRs against four shopkeepers.

Qureshi directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown on profiteers without any discrimination.