28 shopkeepers fined Rs 285000 for overcharging, hoarding in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 140 shops and markets today and found irregularities at 28 shops.

Fine of Rs 285,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.