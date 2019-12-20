UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Shopkeepers Fined Rs 285000 For Overcharging, Hoarding In Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

28 shopkeepers fined Rs 285000 for overcharging, hoarding in Bahawalpur

Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 140 shops and markets today and found irregularities at 28 shops.

Fine of Rs 285,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Related Topics

Fine Bahawalpur Price Market From

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka struggle after Pakistan collapsed for 19 ..

6 minutes ago

KP Ministers meet President of South Korean Develo ..

7 seconds ago

Pedestrian killed in accident in Faisalabad

11 seconds ago

Differences on Oil, Gas, Taxes Hamper Progress in ..

13 seconds ago

KP Govt approves Rs 400 mln for sports projects: A ..

17 seconds ago

Sindh Govt doing significant service in education: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.