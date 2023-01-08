28 shopkeepers fined; two others arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 111,000 on 28 shopkeepers for profiteering and arrested two others for violation of price control act in different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that magistrates after receiving 29 complaints against overcharging on QeematApp checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 28 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine on them.

The magistrates also arrested two shopkeepers and sealed their shops for violationof price control act.

Further action was underway.