28 Shopkeepers Held Over Price Act Violation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) District administration raided and arrested 28 shopkeepers over violation of price act during first ten days of holy month of Ramadan.
Price Control Magistrates under the directions of DC Rizwan Qadeer launched mega crackdown against illegal profiteers and hoarders across the district to stabilize the prices of commodities during Ramadan.
The teams have got registered over 20 cases against hoarders during above said period.
Rizwan Qadeer ordered to increase the scope of the crackdown and strict legal action against the elements involved in artificial inflation.
The district administration have formed teams consisting of more than 41 price control magistrates across the district to ensure implementation on government rates in their tehsils, he concluded.
