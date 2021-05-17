28 shopping malls sealed, 9 arrested over SOP violations

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :As many as 28 shopping malls were sealed and nine persons were arrested on the charge of violation of anti-corona SOPs at public places during last 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said that Rs 46,000 fine was also imposed on the violators and they were strictly warned to follow the SOPs.

Giving details he said that during last 63 days, 2119 shopping malls, plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, private schools, offices and bus stands were sealed, in addition to imposing a fine of Rs. 33.28 million on the violators.

Also,123 vehicles were impounded in addition to arresting 945 persons who were roaming in the streets and public places without masks during this period, he added.