UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Shops, Restaurants Sealed In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:40 PM

28 shops, restaurants sealed in city

The city district administration sealed 28 shops,stores,restaurants and imposed Rs 55,000 fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 28 shops,stores,restaurants and imposed Rs 55,000 fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration,Assistant Commissioner (AC) City,Faizan Ahmed sealed eight shops, three restaurants and one marriage halls and registered cases against 14 citizens over coronavirus SOPs in his jurisdiction.

AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed six shops at Liberty market.�AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi 10 shops, stores and restaurants and imposed Rs 55,000 fine over SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown,besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan Tareen, his son Ali Tareen booked ov ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish lower 31 march 2021

37 seconds ago

Collective efforts sole way to fight COVID-19 thir ..

39 seconds ago

New freight train route links central China provin ..

41 seconds ago

Tokyo Paralympic torch relay to be held in Japan's ..

43 seconds ago

Lithuanian Court Extends Russian Citizen Mel's Ter ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.