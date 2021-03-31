28 shops, restaurants sealed in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 28 shops,stores,restaurants and imposed Rs 55,000 fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration,Assistant Commissioner (AC) City,Faizan Ahmed sealed eight shops, three restaurants and one marriage halls and registered cases against 14 citizens over coronavirus SOPs in his jurisdiction.

AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed six shops at Liberty market.�AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi 10 shops, stores and restaurants and imposed Rs 55,000 fine over SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown,besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.