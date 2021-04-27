UrduPoint.com
28 Shops Sealed For SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:25 PM

The district administration sealed 28 shops, mega marts, restaurants and imposed heavy fines on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 28 shops, mega marts, restaurants and imposed heavy fines on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed two marble factories and four shops in Ghazi Road, a gym in DHA Y block for SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed two hotels and four shops besides arresting 15 people over SOPs violation.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 11 shops in tehsil Shalimar. AC Model Town sealed four shops and inspected various banks during his visit to Liberty Market.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and driversto follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

