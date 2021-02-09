28 shops sealed in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 28 shops, store, marriage halls and imposed Rs 55,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed four shops in Model town area, besides imposing fine amounting to Rs 15,000.

AC Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation. AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed nine shops, a restaurant and imposed Rs 10,000 fine for corona related SOPs violations.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.