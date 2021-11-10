UrduPoint.com

28 Sugar Fair Price Shops Established In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 04:56 PM

28 sugar fair price shops established in Abbottabad

To tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of Sugar in Abbottabad, the district administration on Wednesday established 28 fair price shops on the directives of provincial government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :To tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of Sugar in Abbottabad, the district administration on Wednesday established 28 fair price shops on the directives of provincial government.

According to details, the government has provided 118 metric tons of sugar at subsidized rates for the Abbottabad district. The district administration has established 13 sales points in Abbottabad while 4 in Tehsil Havelian, 2 in Lora, and 3 points in Galyat where masses could purchase sugar at a fixed price of 90 rupees per KG.

The revenue staff would monitor the sale and provision of the Sugar in their respective fair price shops at the controlled prices.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the masses to visit their nearest fair price shop for purchasing Sugar and in case of any discrepancy contact the district control room, established in the DC office immediately .

The fixed price outlets were established in Abbottabad, Havelian, Sherwan, Lora Circle and Galyat which are providing relief to the masses.

Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Shahab Khan along with District food Controller Shad Mohammad Khan inspected Havelian Food Warehouse the other day and reviewed the supply of sugar to the notified vendors.

The subsidized sugar would be sold at Rs 86 per kg at wholesale rate while Rs 90 per kg on retail price would be available to the general public.

The citizens will be allowed to get up to 05 kg of sugar by showing their ID card and it has been made mandatory for dealers to keep records of all customers as well so that citizens can benefit from the government subsidy and grievances can be resolved on the spot.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Visit Sale Price Circle Havelian All From Government

Recent Stories

Lithuanian Border Guards Do Not Shoot at Migrants ..

Lithuanian Border Guards Do Not Shoot at Migrants on Belarus Border - Foreign Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Officers directed to ensure transparency

Officers directed to ensure transparency

2 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Students' delegation visit 'Lok Virsa'

Students' delegation visit 'Lok Virsa'

2 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister, EU Council Chief to Talk Be ..

Polish Prime Minister, EU Council Chief to Talk Belarus Border Migrant Crisis La ..

5 minutes ago
 Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine CoviVac in ..

Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine CoviVac in Nicaragua Under Consideration ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.