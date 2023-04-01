UrduPoint.com

28 Suspects Arrested During Search Operation At Kohat

Published April 01, 2023

City police here on Saturday arrested 28 suspects during raids conducted on hideouts in Billi Tang area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :City police here on Saturday arrested 28 suspects during raids conducted on hideouts in Billi Tang area.

A spokesman for Kohat police said that 28 suspects were arrested and arms and drugs were recovered from their possession.

Seized weapons and drugs include two Kalashnikovs, two rifles, one repeater, dozens of cartridges and 3,460 grams of hashish.

During the operation, more than 70 targeted houses were searched with personnel of police and elite force.

