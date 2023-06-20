28 suspects held; arms, drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 28 suspects recovering arms and ammunition during search and strike operations conducted here in different areas.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted in Zarkai, Kot-Laalu and adjoining areas in the limits of Daraban police station under the leadership of SDPO Abdul Rasheed Khan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During the operation, 35 houses, four hotels, three sensitive places, two Seminaries and two bus stands were checked by the police.

The police, during the checking, recovered 260 grams of hashish from accused Gul Wali son of Jan Muhammad, 245 grams of hashish from Juma Khan son of Raza Khan and 215 grams of hashish from Ramzan Khan son of Ali Khan. All these and another 13 suspects were arrested after the registration of cases against them.

Similarly, another search and strike operation was conducted in the limits of Chaudhwan police station led by SDPO Abdul Rasheed along with SHO Mukhtiyar Ahmad.

During this operation, 15 houses, one hotel and other places were checked by the police. The police arrested accused Saif Uddin son of Muzaffar Uddin recovering one 12-bore rifle along with 15 cartridges from him. Another 12 accused including Liaquat Ali son of Makhhan Khan, Rabnawaz son of Haqnawaz, Shakeel Akhtar son of Akhtar Jan were also arrested.

Meanwhile, a team of Gomal University Police Station led by SHO Sardar Azeem Ullah arrested the accused Sadaqat Hussain son of Khadim Hussain resident of Mandhran Kalan and recovered 785-gram hashish from his possession.

Further investigations from all the arrested accused were underway, the spokesman added.