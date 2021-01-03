28 suspects held during search operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police conducted search operation in the jurisdiction of Sector H-12 and arrested 28 suspects, a police spokesman said.

During this search operation, 13 motorbikes without documents were shifted to police stations, 1.100 kilogram hashish was seized while 28 suspects were shifted to police station for interrogation.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has said the purpose of these search operations was to heighten the security of Federal capital and to curb the crime.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it was collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. "Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard" the DIG added.