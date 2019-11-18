28 suspects held; huge cache of arms seized in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The district police in a five hours long intelligence based search and strike operation Monday held 28 suspects including four facilitators of proclaimed offenders from upper and lower Lachi Tehsils here.

The operation carried out on orders of DPO Kohat Captain (R) Wahid Mehmood police team comprising police and elite force officials led by DSP Fazal Wahid and SHO Muhammad Afzal 1 Kalashnikov, 2 guns, 5 pistols, 16 chargers and hundreds of cartridges found from possession of the 28 arrested suspects.

From upper Lachi police arrested one narcotics peddler and shifted all the 28 arrested suspects to Cantonment police station registered cases and started investigation.