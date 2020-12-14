UrduPoint.com
28 Teachers Promoted As SST In Sub-division Jandola

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

D.I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Education Department Sub-Division Jandola on Monday promoted 28 male and female teachers in BPS-16 as Senior Science Teacher ( SST).

The promotion orders were distributed among the teachers in a ceremony by District Education Officer, sub division Jandola, Ghulam Muhammad Betani.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that for the first time such function was organized to honour the teachers on their promotion in Jandola sub-division.

He said that the government was making all out efforts to improve quality of education across the province.

He said that teachers were builder of future generation, adding that a good teacher was not the one taught only syllabus but focus on character building of students and motivate them to excel in future endeavors.

He said that timely provision of teachers' rights was a welcome step and called upon the promoted teachers to enhance their performance and work wholeheartedly.

