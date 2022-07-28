UrduPoint.com

28 Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 09:19 PM

28 tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

As many as 28 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 28 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 492 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 148 while 28,597 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 4 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 144 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jobs, gas be given to locals in E&P areas on prior ..

Jobs, gas be given to locals in E&P areas on priority: NA Deputy Speaker

52 seconds ago
 Govt committed to resolve all issues of minorities ..

Govt committed to resolve all issues of minorities: Azam Tarar

53 seconds ago
 Terrorists attack Gurdwara in Kabul

Terrorists attack Gurdwara in Kabul

54 seconds ago
 Over 0.3m power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO regi ..

Over 0.3m power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region in last fiscal year

56 seconds ago
 CNS lauds multifaceted contributions of Pakistan N ..

CNS lauds multifaceted contributions of Pakistan Navy in maritime domain

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan face Barbados at Edgbaston to begin CWG 2 ..

Pakistan face Barbados at Edgbaston to begin CWG 22 campaign tomorrow

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.