28 traders fined on violations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The district administration Hyderabad continued its crackdown against profiteers on the 14th day of Ramazan, and during a series of actions, collected fines of Rs 56,400 from 28 traders.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa collected fines of Rs 20,000 from eight traders in various areas of Qasimabad on account of charging extra prices of essential items and not properly displaying price lists.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza inspected various markets and collected fines of Rs 21,400 from five traders. Additionally, Mukhtiarkar Latifabad Majid Sipio collected fines of 5,000 rupees from 5 traders, and Assistant Commissioner taluka rural Ahsan Morai collected fines of Rs10,000 from 10 traders.