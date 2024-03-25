28 Traders Fined On Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
The district administration Hyderabad continued its crackdown against profiteers on the 14th day of Ramazan, and during a series of actions, collected fines of Rs 56,400 from 28 trader
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The district administration Hyderabad continued its crackdown against profiteers on the 14th day of Ramazan, and during a series of actions, collected fines of Rs 56,400 from 28 traders.
According to details, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa collected fines of Rs 20,000 from eight traders in various areas of Qasimabad on account of charging extra prices of essential items and not properly displaying price lists.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza inspected various markets and collected fines of Rs 21,400 from five traders. Additionally, Mukhtiarkar Latifabad Majid Sipio collected fines of 5,000 rupees from 5 traders, and Assistant Commissioner taluka rural Ahsan Morai collected fines of Rs10,000 from 10 traders.
Recent Stories
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
CM greets Hindu community on Holi
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly
Govt committed to overcome inflation, increase trade: Jam Kamal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz1 minute ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday1 minute ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region4 minutes ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor4 minutes ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties4 minutes ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM4 minutes ago
-
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award4 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown13 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released13 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi2 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly2 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh2 minutes ago