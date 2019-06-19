UrduPoint.com
28 Vehicles Challaned In Sargodha

Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:03 PM

Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) here on Tuesday challaned 28 drivers for overcharging, overloading and installation of poor quality CNG cylinders

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) here on Tuesday challaned 28 drivers for overcharging, overloading and installation of poor quality CNG cylinders.

DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz visited Sargodha-Sahiwal-Jhang road and checked various vehicles and challaned 28 drivers.

He also impounded four vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 16,500 on them.

He warned the drivers to follow the traffic rules, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

