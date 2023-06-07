280 challan tickets issued over one way rule violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi expressed concerns over the violation of the one-way rule and issued 280 challan tickets to the commuters here on Wednesday.

According to the CTP spokesman, the CTP also impounded 25 vehicles in police stations due to the lack of documentation.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that the purpose of city traffic police was not to issue challan but to provide better travel facilities to the citizens to make their lives safe. He said that strict action will be taken who were found in violating one way rule. No leniency would be tolerated in this regard, It is too dangerous and sometimes cause fatal road accidents, he added.