UrduPoint.com

280 Challan Tickets Issued Over One Way Rule Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 07:01 PM

280 challan tickets issued over one way rule violation

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi expressed concerns over the violation of the one-way rule and issued 280 challan tickets to the commuters here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi expressed concerns over the violation of the one-way rule and issued 280 challan tickets to the commuters here on Wednesday.

According to the CTP spokesman, the CTP also impounded 25 vehicles in police stations due to the lack of documentation.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan CTP issued 280 challan tickets while 25 were confiscated in the police station for lack of documents.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that the purpose of city traffic police was not to issue challan but to provide better travel facilities to the citizens to make their lives safe. He said that strict action will be taken who were found in violating one way rule. No leniency would be tolerated in this regard, It is too dangerous and sometimes cause fatal road accidents, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Uses Terrorist Metho ..

Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Uses Terrorist Methods of Sabotage in Russia - Kre ..

3 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar attends commonwealth trade ministers' ..

Naveed Qamar attends commonwealth trade ministers' meeting, advocates equitable ..

3 minutes ago
 Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated ..

Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting

3 minutes ago
 IFA, UNFAO hold walk to raise awareness on 'World ..

IFA, UNFAO hold walk to raise awareness on 'World Food Safety Day'

3 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Medical College (FMC) delegation to vis ..

Faisalabad Medical College (FMC) delegation to visit GB from June 10

5 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara directs DPOs to enforce National Action ..

DIG Hazara directs DPOs to enforce National Action Plan with true spirit

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.