280 display centers set up for voters in Dir Lower

The District Election Commission office has set up 280 display centers in various schools as part of preparation for upcoming local bodies election to facilitate masses regarding correction of votes etc

District Election Commissioner, Noor Saeed that one display center had been established in school of each village and people could visit to those centers to check their votes.

He said that masses could get their objections or problems resolved at the display centers which would be operational till January 21.

He said every possible measure was being taken to resolve people's problems with regard to vote registration and ensure that upcoming local bodies elections were held in transparent and fair manner.