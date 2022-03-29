UrduPoint.com

280 Fertilizer Bags Recovered From Godown Near Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 09:40 AM

280 fertilizer bags recovered from godown near Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 280 fertilizer bags from a godown near Khanewal, Multan Flyover here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner along with police and agriculture department teams raided and recovered 280 urea fertilizer bags which was being smuggled to Balochistan.

The owner of the godown Aslam Trader and Muhammad Tariq were arrested and a case also registered against them. The godown was sealed and legal action started under the directions of deputy commissioner .

Speaking on this occasion, AC said that the fertilizer was being smuggled for illegal profiteering and added that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.

>