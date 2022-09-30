UrduPoint.com

280 More Dengue Cases Reported During 24 Hrs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

280 more dengue cases reported during 24 hrs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 280 more persons tested positive for dengue fever in Karachi during the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department data showed on Thursday.

According to the provincial health department report, so far 32 people had their lives due to the vector-borne infection in the mega city.

The majority number of cases in Karachi have been reported in district East, where 85 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours.

District Korangi reported 69 cases, Central 52, Malir 22, South 29, Keamari 13 and District West reported 10 cases.

