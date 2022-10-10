280 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Another 280 people fell victim to dengue virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 102 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 79 in Rawalpindi, 36 in Gujranwala, 21 in Multan, 6 in Faisalabad, 4 each in Sheikhupura, Vehari, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 each in Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur, 2 each in Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal and Attock, 1 each in Rajanpur, Lodhran, Chakwal, Muzaffargarh, Okara, and Gujrat during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 9208 dengue virus cases were reported and 12 people died of virus in Punjab during the current year.

The P&SHD secretary said that 1058 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 265,626 indoor and 71,831 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, destroyed dengue larvae at 2655 places in the province during daily surveillance.

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep theirenvironment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.