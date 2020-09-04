UrduPoint.com
280 People, 120 Cattle Heads Rescued In Flooded Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:54 PM

As many as 280 people and 120 cattle heads were rescued by coordinated efforts of different departments in flooded muazas of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 280 people and 120 cattle heads were rescued by coordinated efforts of different departments in flooded muazas of the city.

Assistant Deputy Controller Revenue (ADC-R), Tayyab Khan, in a statement on Friday said that Rescue 1122 rescued the villagers living in the flooded areas besides, cattle heads.

He informed that he has been visiting these areas for the last four days on the directions of DC, Aamir Khattak adding that livestock deptt vaccinated 1694 animals including 1420 small and 274 large cattle.

Tayyab Khan, who is also focal person for flood informed that 10,000 cusec has reduced in water flow and it would further reduce by next 12 hours.

ADC-R stated that Chenab is in low flood in Multan district according to irrigation deptt.

