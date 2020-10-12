280 power pilferers nabbed in one day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has caught 280 power pilferers during past 24 hours from its region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that FESCO teams checked total 5059 electricity connections in all five circles of FESCO region last day and caught 280 consumers while stealing electricity through different modes.

The FESCO teams removed electricity supply meters of these accused and issued them detection bills of 111348 units by imposing a penalty of Rs.2 million out of which Rs.356,000/ has so far been recovered besides getting First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against 14 electricity thieves.

He said that FESCO surveillance teams and task forces were taking strict action against power theft in all operation circles of FESCO region under supervision of concern Superintending Engineers (SEs).

He said that special raids were being conducted to detect power theft in commercial plazas, hotels, private hospitals and private schools.

Similarly, installation of new connections, electricity poles and removing of hazardous points was also escalating while daily performance report was being submitted to Chief Executive Officer FESCO on the daily basis.

He said that FESCO had recovered Rs.48.5 million from 10562 running defaulters.

FESCO had completed load balancing at 92 distribution transformers while total 52 industrial connections were installed and 34 hazardous points were removed.