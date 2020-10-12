UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

280 Power Pilferers Nabbed In One Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:19 PM

280 power pilferers nabbed in one day

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has caught 280 power pilferers during past 24 hours from its region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has caught 280 power pilferers during past 24 hours from its region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that FESCO teams checked total 5059 electricity connections in all five circles of FESCO region last day and caught 280 consumers while stealing electricity through different modes.

The FESCO teams removed electricity supply meters of these accused and issued them detection bills of 111348 units by imposing a penalty of Rs.2 million out of which Rs.356,000/ has so far been recovered besides getting First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against 14 electricity thieves.

He said that FESCO surveillance teams and task forces were taking strict action against power theft in all operation circles of FESCO region under supervision of concern Superintending Engineers (SEs).

He said that special raids were being conducted to detect power theft in commercial plazas, hotels, private hospitals and private schools.

Similarly, installation of new connections, electricity poles and removing of hazardous points was also escalating while daily performance report was being submitted to Chief Executive Officer FESCO on the daily basis.

He said that FESCO had recovered Rs.48.5 million from 10562 running defaulters.

FESCO had completed load balancing at 92 distribution transformers while total 52 industrial connections were installed and 34 hazardous points were removed.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company All From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President explore ways ..

5 minutes ago

AI Code Hub reviews 24 AI open-source projects

20 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Aha ..

33 seconds ago

EU Foreign Ministers Agree Political Decision on S ..

34 seconds ago

50 percent High Risk Allowance of BDU de-freezed

37 seconds ago

US stocks gain ahead of data, bank earnings

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.