2,800 Bags Of Wheat Seized

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The tehsil administration Tandlianwala seized 2,800 bags of wheat, which was being transported in seven trucks for hoarding in district Nankana Sahib, on Friday.

A team, led by AC Noman Ali, sent the wheat stock to the wheat procurement centre. The AC said that action would continue against hoarders of essential items.

Meanwhile, the raiding team seized 500 metric tons of essential items in two different raids in tehsil Saddar.

The revenue teams seized 2,470 bags of grains and 2,850 bags of Daal Moong weighing 50kg each bag from the godown of Sheikh Amir in Chak No 68-JB.

The team also seized 3,663 bags of grains and 1,000 bags of Daal Moong from another godown of Sheikh Bashir in Chak No 67-JB.

More Stories From Pakistan

