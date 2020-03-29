2800 more flour bags added at sale points daily: DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that as many as 2800 more flour bags have been added in daily stock of flour sale points to avoid any inconvenience for citizens.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, He said that there was shortage of flour in the district and sale of flour bags was being ensured at government's announced rates of Rs 805 per bag. He said that district administration has set up 266 flour sale points in the district where 15456 bags were being sold daily.

He urged citizens to purchase flour as per need and asked them not to stock flour.

He said that as per directives of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, foolproof system has been introduced for ensuring availability of flour at subsidized sale points.

Taking action on complaints of shortage of flour in few areas, the administration has increased number of flour bags at sale points of these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, District food Controller Chaudhry Farrukh Shahzad said that strict monitoring of flour mills was being made and 700 wheat bags has been increased in daily quota of the flour mills to prevent shortage of flour in the district.

He said that citizens could get one flour bag on each national identity card.