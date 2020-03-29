UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2800 More Flour Bags Added At Sale Points Daily: DC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:40 PM

2800 more flour bags added at sale points daily: DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that as many as 2800 more flour bags have been added in daily stock of flour sale points to avoid any inconvenience for citizens.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, He said that there was shortage of flour in the district and sale of flour bags was being ensured at government's announced rates of Rs 805 per bag. He said that district administration has set up 266 flour sale points in the district where 15456 bags were being sold daily.

He urged citizens to purchase flour as per need and asked them not to stock flour.

He said that as per directives of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, foolproof system has been introduced for ensuring availability of flour at subsidized sale points.

Taking action on complaints of shortage of flour in few areas, the administration has increased number of flour bags at sale points of these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, District food Controller Chaudhry Farrukh Shahzad said that strict monitoring of flour mills was being made and 700 wheat bags has been increased in daily quota of the flour mills to prevent shortage of flour in the district.

He said that citizens could get one flour bag on each national identity card.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Sale Sunday Media Government Wheat Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry supports UAE artists by purchasin ..

14 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

2 hours ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

2 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

2 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

3 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.