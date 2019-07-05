UrduPoint.com
2,800 More Hujjaj To Reach Madina Munawwara

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:41 PM

2,800 more Hujjaj to reach Madina Munawwara

The first two flights carrying 574 intending pilgrims have already reached Madina Munawwara while 2,800 more intending pilgrims would reach Madina Munawwar on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The first two flights carrying 574 intending pilgrims have already reached Madina Munawwara while 2,800 more intending pilgrims would reach Madina Munawwar on Friday.

According to a messsage received from Religious Ministry's camp office in Madina Munawwara, first hajj flight from Islamabad carrying 362 pilgrims reached Madina at 2 pm local time.

The passengers of Road to Makkah project left the airport without Customs and Immigration and their luggage was sent directly to their hotels. Pakistan Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz, Director General Hajj Sajid Yousafni, Director Hajj Madina Munawwara, Tariq Rehmani, Deputy Director Hajj Madina Munawwara Farooq Rashid and representatives of Saudi Hajj Ministry welcomed the pilgrims.

The pilgrims were given different gifts including Zamzam, dates, bouquet and other gifts. Imediately after arrival, the pilgrims were apprised about different facilities being offered to them. Local Muavineen-e-Hajj and Pakistani Religious Ministry officials guided them to their residences.

Director General Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid and other officials, Hajj Medical Mission and first batch of Muavineen-e- Hujjaj have already assumed their responsibilities.

The Pilgirms were scheduled to leave for Makkah Mukarrama after staying eight days at Madina Munawwara. They will perform their first Umrah and stay till Hajj.

