UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2800 Police Personnel To Be Deployed On Christmas In City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:50 PM

2800 police personnel to be deployed on Christmas in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :At least 2800 police personnel would be deployed in the city on the occasion of Christmas on December 25.

According to a police spokesman, special deployment of ladies police, personnel of special branch and elite force would be deployed at the churches and public places to ensure foolproof security.

He said no one would be allowed to park vehicle near churches.

Walk-through gates would be installed at the entrance of the churches and the visitors would be checked through metal detectors.

He said security has also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking was ordered on this special occasion.

He said the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had directed the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas. Plain-clothes and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near churches and public places, he added.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Vehicle December

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

2 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

2 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

2 hours ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

2 hours ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.