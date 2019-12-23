2800 police personnel to be deployed on Christmas in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :At least 2800 police personnel would be deployed in the city on the occasion of Christmas on December 25.

According to a police spokesman, special deployment of ladies police, personnel of special branch and elite force would be deployed at the churches and public places to ensure foolproof security.

He said no one would be allowed to park vehicle near churches.

Walk-through gates would be installed at the entrance of the churches and the visitors would be checked through metal detectors.

He said security has also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking was ordered on this special occasion.

He said the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had directed the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas. Plain-clothes and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near churches and public places, he added.