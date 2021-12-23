UrduPoint.com

2800 Policemen To Be Deployed On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:30 PM

Rawalpindi police Thursday issued security plan for Christmas that would be celebrated on December 25 (Saturday).

According to the security plan, more than 2,800 police would be deployed for security of churches and other worship places besides monitoring through CCTV.

All the visitors would be searched before entering churches as part of security arrangements and Anti-Terrorism Squad, Bomb Disposal Unit, and Ladies Police have been put in high alert to thwart any eventuality.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani directed all police officers and field staff to keep a close vigil on suspected elements or objects in their surroundings besides increasing patrolling.

Parking of vehicles will be ensured at a distance from the churches, he added.

CPO said, that it was our responsibility to protect the Christian community and wished a happy Christmas.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed all RPOs and DPOs to formulate Christmas security plan under their supervision and ensure security of recreational places.

He said security should be tightened at churches, minority places of worship, public places and other important places.

He said search, sweep, and intelligence-based operations should be conducted on a daily basis in all districts.

He said the system of checking passengers and vehicles at inter-provincial, inter-district check posts should be made more efficient.

