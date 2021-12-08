UrduPoint.com

28000 Complaints Resolved Through Citizen Portal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:14 PM

Deputy commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Wednesday said that complaints received through citizen portal were being resolved swiftly with a complaint redressal ratio of over 98 per cent

Presiding over a meeting here, he ordered officials to provide justice to the complainants and decide the matters on merit.

The DC was informed that total 29,394 complaints relating to district Muzaffargarh were received through citizen portal and 28,936 have been resolved.

They also received public feedback on over 15000 complaints while 5665 complainants expressed satisfaction, the officials said. Remaining complaints were under process.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shah Rukh, ADCG Ehsanul Haq, AC Ms Abida Fareed, CEO education Syed Kausar Hussain and other officials attended the meeting.

