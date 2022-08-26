28000 food hampers, 11000 tents provided to flood hit people

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy commissioner Muhammad Anwar Baryar said on Friday that regular food supplies and other essential items were being provided to facilitate the flood hit people in DG Khan district on priority.

He told media that 28803 food hampers and a huge quantity of cooked food have so far been provided to affected people from July 25 to Aug 25.

He further stated that 10774 tents have also been made available to the people.

He said that good quality meals were being served to people in 17 IDP camps three times a day adding that 350 people were living in each IDP camp.

Giving details of the damage, DC said that exactly 212,838 people were directly affected by floods and 17732 houses were damaged.

He further stated that 45 persons lost their lives due floods.

He said that 30 excavators, 10 bulldozers, 11 dumpers, 16 tractor trollies, 149 transport vehicles and 20 de-watering sets were operational in the relief activities in the district.